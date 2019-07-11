“Eyes around the nation are watching the Safehouse litigation,” said Miriam Krinsky, the executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, the criminal justice reform nonprofit that organized the prosecutors’ response. “There’s growing willingness among law enforcement and prosecutors to try something different than a failed war-on-drugs approach. I don’t think two years ago we would have seen this many voices come together on this issue. The lives lost and the education we and others have tried to do has led to a shift.”