Thirty-one people have been sickened by salmonella at four health care facilities in southeastern Pennsylvania, in many cases after eating pre-cut fruit from a New Jersey distributor, state and federal health officials said.
Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick has agreed to recall its mix of cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple, and grapes distributed between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, as it has been “potentially linked” to the illnesses, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
The product, which is distributed to restaurants, banquet halls, hotels, schools, and other institutions in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, should not be sold or served, Pennsylvania department of health officials said.
“We recommend that any facility who use Tailor Cut Produce pre-cut fruit to immediately stop and throw it away,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
The four health care facilities with the 31 known infections already have thrown out the fruit and are working with state and FDA officials in an ongoing investigation, she said.
People can become infected with salmonella bacteria by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and by contact with infected people or animals. Symptoms typically include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, usually starting within 12 to 72 hours of exposure, state health officials said.
Infected patients usually recover within a week, but the illness can lead to hospitalization and even death for those with weakened immune systems.
The 31 cases to date have been confirmed by laboratory testing. Sick individuals, health care providers, or laboratories can get more information from the state health department at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).