Unlike the flu, sinus infections rarely kill, but they are still a big deal. Count yourself lucky if you’ve never had a clogged sinus make it feel like your head might explode. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 29 million adults — 11% of the population — were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2018. Palmer says 5% to 20% of the population has chronic sinusitis — sinus inflammation that lasts more than a couple months. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, estimated that people spend $1 billion a year on over-the-counter medications and $150 million on prescription drugs for sinus infections. Twenty percent of prescriptions for antibiotics are for sinus infections, said Noam Cohen, a Penn Medicine otorhinolaryngologist or ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor.