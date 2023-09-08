St. Christopher’s, Nemours children’s hospitals now have Amazon wish lists for families with babies in the NICU

Families with infants in the neonatal intensive care unit are already dealing with intense stress and fatigue.

And that pressure is only compounded when parents struggle to afford food, gas, and other necessities, said social worker Pam Crouse Haas, who works in the NICU at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. That’s why the hospital was quick to join a new initiative that allows community members to donate baby supplies, snacks, and other items to NICU parents through an Amazon wish list.

“Having a child in the NICU is extremely stressful,” Crouse Haas said. “Having some help to alleviate the external issues that they have to problem-solve can make it easier for them to concentrate on their child, to be here and have that bonding experience.”

St. Christopher’s is one of 10 hospitals selected for the NICU Wishes program, organized by a national support group, Project Sweet Peas, and the baby gear company 4moms. Another Philadelphia-area hospital, Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, was also selected.

Advertisement

Amie Stanton, 4moms’ senior marketing director, said the company wanted to direct resources to hospitals that work in underserved communities. Alleviating any kind of financial stress for parents, Crouse Haas says, is crucial during NICU stays.

“People don’t think about some of the basic things that are helpful for families who come here on a very frequent basis. We tend to think of a lot of things they need for the baby, and forget some of the basics that are helpful for them to relieve stress,” Crouse Haas said.

St. Christopher’s wish list includes swaddles, diapers, car seats and breast pumps. It also includes snack packs, craft supplies, phone chargers and affirmation journals for parents looking to unwind after long days in the hospital. 4moms also donated five MamaRoos, the company’s signature baby swing, to each hospital participating in the program.

“No family goes into the hospital thinking they’re going to leave without their baby. We want to do anything we can to help those families — but also support staff, nurses, and doctors that really help those families and those patients through it,” Stanton said.

St. Christopher’s wish list is available on Amazon, as is Nemour’s; a list of all participating hospitals is available at 4moms’ website.