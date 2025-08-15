Ten months of inspections at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks: July 2024 - April 2025
The Quakertown hospital was not cited for safety violations in the 10-month period.
St. Luke’s Upper Bucks in Quakertown was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between July 2024 and April of this year.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Aug. 7, 2024: Inspectors followed up on a complaint from March 2024 and found the hospital was in compliance. In March, the hospital had been cited after a patient’s IV was adjusted by an anesthesia worker who was a family friend of the patient, but not part of the patient’s care team. The hospital retrained staff on patient safety and privacy rules.
Dec. 27, 2024: Inspectors conducted a special monitoring survey of neurological services and found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 21: Inspectors conducted a mental health survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Jan. 21: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation agency, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective October 2024, for 36 months.
Feb. 4: Inspectors investigated a complaint regarding fall risk protocol. Complaint details were not released because the problem was fixed before inspectors arrived. An employee involved in the incident was disciplined and the hospital retrained nursing staff on protocol for patients who are at risk of falling.