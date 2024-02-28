Six months of hospital inspections at St. Mary Medical Center: July to December 2023

State inspectors cited St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne for understaffing its labor and delivery unit and 11 other care units last fall. The violation was found during one of two times inspectors visited the hospital between July and December 2023.

Inspectors reviewed nurse staffing levels for 12 patient units across multiple days and shifts in November and October 2023, and found that all were understaffed.

For instance, there were three registered nurses and one nurse assistant working in the labor and delivery unit with three patients. Under Pennsylvania’s mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios, there should have been five registered nurses on duty, according to a December inspection report.

Another care unit with 26 patients had seven registered nurses — below the required nine registered nurses.

Advertisement

As part of its plan to fix the problems, the hospital said that nurse leaders would review staffing needs every shift. The hospital’s correction plan was included in the inspection report.

Administrators also agreed to create a plan for how to prepare for anticipated staff shortages, such as using a nursing agency or offering incentives for staff who agree to work extra shifts, according to the inspection report.

Inspectors previously visited in October for a complaint, but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.