Six months of inspections at Suburban Community Hospital: December 2023 to May

Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton was cited twice by state health inspectors for insufficient staffing that contributed to an unsafe environment for patients and delayed needed imaging services.

The incidents were among four times state inspectors visited the hospital, which is owned by Prime Healthcare Foundation, to investigate potential safety problems between December 2023 and May.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: