Sugar is hidden in so much of what we eat that choosing healthier options can be hard.
It’s also expensive. Figuring out what foods your children will enjoy involves a lot of trial and error that, especially with rising grocery prices, many families can’t afford, said Rachel Sakofs, a registered dietitian at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.
She offered this advice: “If you can’t make the healthy choice today, that’s OK.”
Just getting kids fed is stressful, and it’s unrealistic for most parents and caregivers to offer up Pinterest-perfect meals every day.
But if you’d like to try to eat healthier as a family, Sakofs suggests starting with small steps to reduce the amount of sugar in some snack and meal staples.
1 cup chocolate milk vs. regular milk
Chocolate milk (24 grams sugar — 11 added)
Regular milk (13 grams of sugar — 0 added)
1 cup orange juice vs. a whole orange
Orange juice (21 grams of sugar). Beware that even single-serving bottles contain more than a single, 8-ounce serving.
Orange (21 grams of sugar, but contains fiber that will help you feel full longer).
2 tablespoons of pancake syrup vs. three strawberries
Pancake syrup (15 grams of sugar).
Strawberries (3 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber).
Muffin vs. bagel
Muffin (40 grams of sugar).
Bagel (4 grams of sugar) Need something a little sweeter? Try a cinnamon raisin bagel, which has 13 grams of sugar.