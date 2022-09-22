Sugar is hidden in so much of what we eat that choosing healthier options can be hard.

It’s also expensive. Figuring out what foods your children will enjoy involves a lot of trial and error that, especially with rising grocery prices, many families can’t afford, said Rachel Sakofs, a registered dietitian at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.

She offered this advice: “If you can’t make the healthy choice today, that’s OK.”

Just getting kids fed is stressful, and it’s unrealistic for most parents and caregivers to offer up Pinterest-perfect meals every day.

But if you’d like to try to eat healthier as a family, Sakofs suggests starting with small steps to reduce the amount of sugar in some snack and meal staples.

1 cup chocolate milk vs. regular milk

Chocolate milk (24 grams sugar — 11 added)

Regular milk (13 grams of sugar — 0 added)

1 cup orange juice vs. a whole orange

Orange juice (21 grams of sugar). Beware that even single-serving bottles contain more than a single, 8-ounce serving.

Orange (21 grams of sugar, but contains fiber that will help you feel full longer).

2 tablespoons of pancake syrup vs. three strawberries

Pancake syrup (15 grams of sugar).

Strawberries (3 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber).

Muffin vs. bagel