Weiss helped her with small changes that can make a big difference, like what kind of pillow to sleep on, how to safely get out of bed and how to turn a door knob with her whole arm, not just her wrist. During a recent meeting, Weiss gently guided Zur’s posture as she demonstrated how she stands during surgery. “Let your head come up and back,” Weiss told her. “When your hands come up, you’re letting your back expand. Make sure those hip joints have some freedom.” Weiss said Zur tends to stabilize her body with her hips, rather than her core, which causes tension in her spine.