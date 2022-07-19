We know exercise is essential for preserving good health, independence and longevity. But for maturing adults who have sustained a past injury, suffer from sore joints, or have a fear of falling, exercise can be intimidating and even dangerous.

As a result, many older adults will avoid exercising altogether. But what if there is a workout option that delivers similar benefits to higher intensity cardiovascular activities, only without the physical strain that comes with it?

Swimming is one of the best forms of fitness for maturing adults. And luckily, you don’t need to swim at a Michael Phelps level to reap the rewards of water aerobics. Many local recreational centers with pools often offer water aerobic classes that don’t require any prior swimming know-how. Rather than practicing the breaststroke or freestyle, workouts include popular dry land exercises like bicep curls, calf raises or jogging in place, with water as resistance, rather than heavy free weights.

Here are the top three reasons to jump into the swimming pool for your next workout:

Swimming is easier on your joints

For those living with a bad lower back or achy knees, buoyancy is your best fitness friend. Unlike joint-jolting activities like pivoting on a tennis court, or pounding pavement when running, water is a weightless workout that burns mega calories, strengthens muscles, improves heart health, and enhances lung endurance, all without applying unnecessary pressure to your joints.

If higher-impact sports are part of your weekly workout, swimming can serve as a great cross-training option. By incorporating exercises that use different muscle groups and movement patterns, such as those used when swimming, you can prevent overuse injuries.

You’ll feel more flexible

Having a healthy range of motion is key to mobility and a better quality of life. As we age, joints can begin to lose their elasticity which makes everyday activities like bending, twisting and lifting more burdensome. One of the best ways to restore flexibility is by practicing daily stretches.

When working out in warm water, the body is free to move with more fluidity as heat relaxes muscles. This is particularly soothing for those living with conditions like arthritis. Swimming laps or performing light movements in the water like arms circles, high knees and kicks off the pool’s edge, are also a great way to warm up or cool down muscles before or after your fitness routine.

Swimming benefits mood, mental health

Socializing, like during group swim sessions, promotes better mental health. Being around friends helps improve your mood by providing a greater sense of purpose and an opportunity to bond with others who share your interests. If your goal is to maintain workout motivation, a group fitness environment aids in program adherence and accountability, since swim buddies fuel your desire to show up.

If group fitness isn’t your style, the rhythmic repetition of swimming laps solo is tranquil and reduces stress, too. Exercise causes the body to release the happy hormones, endorphins, which helps better your mood and suppress feelings of anxiety or depression.