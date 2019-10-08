The combined total of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia cases reached a record high in the United States for 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The number of syphilis cases exceeded 115,000, and the number of primary and secondary syphilis cases — the most infectious stages of the disease — reached 35,000, the highest number reported since 1991. That amounts to a national rate of 10.8 cases per 100,000 people.
In Philadelphia, where the most recent data available were from 2017, the rate of primary and secondary syphilis cases was nearly three times that high, at 29 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health. Health experts have connected the city’s numbers in part to men who have sex with men. Drug use and poverty also are factors.
The city’s rates of gonorrhea and chlamydia in 2017 also far exceeded the latest national rates. Philadelphia’s rate of chlamydia was 1,336 cases per 100,000 for that year, more than double the rate of 540 per 100,000 in the new U.S. data. The city’s rate of gonorrhea was 461 per 100,000 in 2017, compared with 179 cases per 100,000 nationally in 2018.
All three diseases can be treated with antibiotics, though some such drugs have started to lose their potency amid overuse.
When sexually transmitted diseases are untreated, they can lead to serious consequences such as infertility, the CDC says.
Syphilis is especially worrisome in pregnant women, as it can lead to miscarriage or newborn death. Even children who survive with congenital syphilis can suffer lifelong physical and neurological complications.
Nationally, the number of reports of congenital syphilis rose 40% from the year before, to more than 1,300 cases, from which 94 children died.