Tandigm Health’s CEO is stepping down

Frank Ingari, CEO of Tandigm Health since 2019, will step down effective April 30 to pursue a new opportunity, the West Conshohocken company said Tuesday.

The parent company of Independent Blue Cross founded Tandigm in 2014 to contract with primary care physicians to help them manage their patients’ health in ways that save money and improve care. The University of Pennsylvania Health System paid $50 million for a minority stake in Tandigm at the beginning of last year and added to 275 primary care physicians to Tandigm’s network.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to Frank for his dedication and leadership during his tenure with Tandigm. His vision and insight have been vital to Tandigm’s continued success,” said Richard L. Snyder, and IBX executive vice president and chair of Tandigm’s board.

“Tandigm has grown into one of the largest and most successful physician-led organizations in the country, delivering innovative solutions that improve access to high quality, well-coordinated healthcare,” Snyder said.

Until Tandigm hires a new CEO, Pam Eckardt, chief performance operations officer, and Keith Garthwaite, chief financial officer, will oversee day-to-day operations of Tandigm, Snyder said.

Ingari, who spent most of his career in technology before starting in health care, did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking information about his plans.