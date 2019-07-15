The research, published last week in Obstetrics & Gynecology, explored what experts call reproductive coercion — a type of relationship abuse in which one partner tries to control the other’s reproductive decisions. That can involve everything from poking a hole in a condom or removing a condom during sex to tampering with birth control pills or threatening to leave a partner if she does not get pregnant. Victims can be left with unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and long-term psychological damage.