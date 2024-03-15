Chestnut Hill Hospital’s new CEO is Richard Newell

Temple University Health System has picked Richard Newell, a Tower Health executive, to be the new CEO of Chestnut Hill Hospital, the nonprofit health system announced Friday.

Newell, currently president and CEO of Tower’s Phoenixville and Pottstown Hospitals, starts at Chestnut Hill on April 8.

“Rich’s two decades of health-care operations leadership experience and passion for quality and service-oriented care make him an excellent fit with our goals to propel Chestnut Hill Hospital to greater levels of excellence through integration and expansion of services,” Abhi Rastogi, president and CEO of Temple University Hospital, said in a news release.

Newell will take over from John Cacciamani, who had been CEO at Chestnut Hill for 12 years. Temple announced on March 5 that it was replacing Cacciamani, as well as vice president of finance Rebecca Gubanich and chief quality officer Scott Friend.

“New leadership is required because you have to integrate, you have to move at a different pace,” Rastogi said at the time. Temple executives had been taking a more active role at Chestnut Hill starting in December, he said.

Temple acquired Chestnut Hill in a partnership with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Redeemer Health at the beginning of 2023. In January, the hospital had its first profitable month since the sale, Temple officials said this month.

Temple owns 60% of Chestnut Hill, which is licensed for 148 beds. Its partners, PCOM and Redeemer, each own 20%.