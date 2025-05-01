Temple Health hired Tony Esposito, former Crozer Health CEO, for physician groups jobs

Temple University Health System hired Tony Esposito, former Crozer Health CEO, to lead one of its physician groups and to be CFO of another, the North Philadelphia nonprofit announced Thursday.

Esposito will be CEO of Temple Physicians Inc., a group of 71 community doctors, and CFO of Temple Faculty Physicians, a group of 670 clinician-educators and researchers.

He starts Monday.

“Tony has a proven track record of improving operations, driving growth, and maximizing revenue through team building, uniting diverse groups, and forging strong physician partnerships,” Jerry Oetzel, CFO and treasurer of Temple Health, said in a news release.

Esposito’s last day at Crozer was April 18. Three days later, Crozer’s owner, bankrupt Prospect Medical Holdings, announced the closure of the Delaware County health system.

As of Wednesday, 20 patients remained at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. The hospital’s final day was expected to be Friday.

Before joining Crozer as president of its physician group in 2019, Esposito was associate dean for financial affairs at Drexel University College of Medicine.