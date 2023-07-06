Temple Health appoints new chief financial officer

Temple University Health System has hired a familiar face as its new chief financial officer.

Gerald Oetzel, 61, was Temple University Hospital’s CFO from 2012 to 2019, and before that he spent 14 years in the same job at Jeanes Hospital, which Temple acquired in 1996.

Now he has the job for the entire system.

Oetzel left Temple to become CFO at Gundersen Health System, a smaller not-for-profit health care provider in LaCrosse, Wisc. He was involved there in Gundersen’s merger last year with Bellin Health, based in Green Bay, Wisc.

Gundersen had $1.6 billion in revenue last year, compared to $2.6 billion for Temple.

Temple said in a news release that Oetzel helped to modernize Gundersen’s financial operations, significantly improving bill collection rates and reducing payment denials by insurers.

An online profile of Oetzel says the financial executive is a Philadelphia native who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Joseph’s University and an MBA from Drexel University.

He is scheduled to start at Temple in early September, replacing Nicholas Barcellona, who left to become CFO at West Virginia University Heath.