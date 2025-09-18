Temple Health promoted Abhi Rastogi to COO and John Ryan to chief administrative officer

Temple University Health System has promoted Abhi Rastogi to chief operating officer and John Ryan chief administrative officer, the nonprofit health system announced Thursday.

Rastogi, who has worked at Temple for more than 20 years, has been CEO of Temple University Hospital since late 2021 and will keep that responsibility.

“As health system COO, Abhi will expand his focus on Temple Health’s integration and growth, clinical quality and efficiency, and AI-based solutions,” CEO Michael A. Young said in a statement.

Young credited Rastogi with playing a key roll in Temple’s recent expansion, including the opening of Temple Women & Families Hospital and the acquisition of Temple Health-Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Ryan joined Temple in 2022 as general counsel. He was also in charge of government relations. Last year, he added human resources to his responsibilities. With his new title, he will also oversee the health system’s marketing and communications team.