Six months of inspections at Temple University Hospitals: August to January

Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus was cited by state inspectors in January for failing to document that treatment plans for mental and behavioral health patients were reviewed and updated every 30 days.

Pennsylvania’s Mental Health Procedures Act requires hospitals to review treatment plans for each patient every 30 days and record the review, as well as any updates, in the patient’s medical record.

Advertisement

Inspectors reviewed four cases involving two current patients, and two patients who had been released earlier in 2023 after treatment for schizophrenia. In all four cases, inspectors found no evidence that Episcopal had reviewed their treatment plans every 30 days as required.

The hospital said it would create a new template in its electronic health record to ensure doctors complete the 30-day plan reviews and record them in patients’ medical records.

Staff were trained on the requirement, and administrators agreed to audit medical records of patients staying longer than 30 days to check for compliance.

The citation stemmed from one of three times inspectors visited Temple’s main hospital, Jeanes, or Episcopal campuses between August and January.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: