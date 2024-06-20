Thomas Jefferson appoints Michael Sneed as chair of the university’s board of trustees

Michael Sneed, a retired Johnson & Johnson executive, will serve as the chair of Thomas Jefferson University’s board of trustees, the university said Monday. The board oversees the operations and budget of the university, Jefferson Health, and the Jefferson Health Plans insurance business.

Current chair Patricia Wellenbach will step down July 1, 2025 after a yearlong transition. Wellenbach, the first woman to chair the board, has been in the position since 2021. She is president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum in West Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

Sneed retired in 2022 after a nearly four-decade career in the health-care industry, much of it at J & J and its subsidiary companies. He most recently served as the company’s executive vice president for global corporate affairs and chief communication officer.

“His background in corporate affairs and his keen business acumen have contributed immensely to Jefferson’s growth and progress over the past few years,” said Joseph Cacchione, Jefferson’s CEO, in a statement.

In addition to Jefferson, he is a board member at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Wayfair, and WHYY.