Jury tells Jefferson to pay up $15 million to former Rothman surgeon in sex discrimination case

A federal jury on Monday awarded more than $15 million to former Rothman Orthopaedic Institute surgeon John Abraham after jurors found Thomas Jefferson University conducted a gender-biased investigation into rape allegations against him and interfered with his contract with Rothman.

The jury, after a four-day trial last week, concluded that Jefferson treated Abraham unequally because he is male during a 2018 investigation into a former medical resident’s allegations that he raped her. Jefferson’s leadership failed to take seriously his allegation that the female resident forced herself on him after she got him too drunk to consent, the jury found. The jury also concluded that Jefferson’s actions caused him to lose his financial contract with Rothman.

To arrive at the $15 million sum, the jury awarded Abraham, a former Rothman partner and associate professor at Jefferson, $11 million to compensate him for financial losses and an additional $4 million in punitive damages for “outrageous conduct” that caused emotional distress and harm to his reputation.

Abraham’s lawyer, Lane Jubb Jr., told jurors that Jefferson should be financially punished so it learns its lesson and does not harm others in the future.

“Maybe if [the damages amount] is large enough, they’ll actually acknowledge that things need to change,” Jubb said.

The jury deliberated over damages for two and a half hours.

Before the jury began its deliberations on how much to award Abraham in damages, Lisa Lori, a lawyer for Jefferson, asked jurors to go easy on Jefferson, citing its status as a nonprofit.

“Jefferson exists to save lives. They don’t exist to make money,” Lori said. “It’s mission is to provide education, research and patient care to everybody regardless of their ability to pay. It has no shareholders. It has no investors.”

In her closing, Lori said if jurors came back with a high number, it would impact Jefferson’s ability to treat patients and warned: “Something will have to give, people will have to lose their jobs or they’ll have to cut out services.”

Jefferson, which runs 17 hospitals and 10 colleges, is the second largest employer in the Philadelphia region, according to testimony from Jefferson’s chief financial officer, John Mordach. Each year, its hospitals treat 600,000 patients in its emergency departments, cares for 200,000 patients in the hospital, and treats 6 million people at its clinics, he said.

On Thursday, the jury found against Jefferson on two counts, concluding that: The university violated federal law by conducting a gender-biased investigation into sexual assault allegations against Abraham; and Jefferson also intentionally interfered with Abraham’s ability to earn money as a surgeon, which ultimately caused him to lose his contract with Rothman in October 2022.

After a party, a Title IX investigation

The case originated from a June 23, 2018 pool party that Abraham held at his Main Line home. The annual event was to thank Jefferson’s orthopedic residents and hospital staff for their hard work. At the time, Abraham was separated from his wife during a divorce.

Shortly after the party, a medical resident in attendance, Jessica Phillips, contacted the residency program director for Jefferson and Rothman. Through sobs, Phillips told the residency director that she awoke in Abraham’s bed the morning after the party naked, frightened and covered in bruises with no memory of the evening.

In response, Jefferson initiated a Title IX complaint against Abraham. Under federal Title IX law, an academic institution such as Jefferson that receives federal funds is required to investigate allegations of sex discrimination, including sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Abraham’s federal civil rights case did not center on what happened at the party, but how Jefferson handled the allegations in the party’s aftermath. In addition to opening the Title IX investigation, Abraham’s lawyers argued that Jefferson’s leadership threatened to report him to a national database that tracks doctor sexual misconduct if he did not take a leave of absence in late June 2018. Rothman suspended Abraham with pay and locked him out of its offices.

During the four-day trial in U.S. District Court, Abraham’s lawyers argued that he told several Jefferson leaders that Phillips acted as the aggressor. Those leaders were required to report Abraham’s allegations to its Title IX office and equally investigate her claims and his, Abraham’s lawyers told jurors.

However, Jefferson officials did not investigate his claims. They had already formed an opinion, doubting that a female student, a second-year resident training as an orthopedic surgeon, could sexually assault a male professor and attending doctor, Abraham’s lawyers argued.

In making their case, Abraham’s lawyers presented jurors with a document trail. Days after the Title IX investigation began, Abraham emailed an investigator and agreed to tell his side. Then he learned that Phillips filed a criminal complaint against him with Lower Merion police detectives. He had one of his lawyer’s write to the investigator to say that he couldn’t sit for an interview until the criminal case resolved.

In late September 2018, Abraham wrote to Jefferson Title IX coordinator Zoe Gingold as the university’s investigation neared completion in late September 2018 and asked the university for “a short extension.”

“On the appropriate advice of his criminal counsel, Dr. Abraham has declined to give an interview to the Title IX investigators while the criminal investigation is pending,” wrote Judson Aaron, then a lawyer for Abraham. “We believe the criminal matter is nearing completion, and in the event Dr. Abraham is not criminally charged, then he will immediately give an interview to the Title IX investigators.”

Jefferson declined Aaron’s request. In an Oct. 3, 2018 letter to Aaron, shown to jurors, Gingold noted that the Title IX investigation had started four months earlier and without knowing when the criminal investigation would end and its outcome, she said the university was obligated to promptly “bring the matter to resolution.”

Rothman had opened its own investigation in summer 2018, and Jefferson’s lawyers, during the trial, noted that Abraham had chosen to participate in Rothman’s investigation while the criminal case was pending.

Jefferson’s completed its Title IX investigation in October 2018 without reaching any conclusion, but Gingold felt there was enough evidence to warrant a hearing.

Montgomery County prosecutors closed the criminal investigation without any charges against Abraham in November 2019. At the time, police detectives had grappled with a case in which Phillips and Abraham were the only witnesses.

Throughout the trial, Jefferson’s lawyers argued that the university’s Title IX office was obligated to conclude the investigation within a reasonable time frame. If Abraham had wanted to tell his side, he could have done so at a hearing, but chose to resign instead, Jefferson’s lawyers told jurors.

