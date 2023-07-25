Thomas Jefferson will pay $2.7M to feds over alleged misuse of student loan money

Thomas Jefferson University agreed to pay $2.7 million to settle allegations that it violated terms of a federal student loan program from 2009 to 2016 by investing some of the money in its endowment, then keeping the investment proceeds instead of using them for more loans, federal officials said Tuesday.

The settlement, announced by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, involved a medical student loan program designed to increase the supply of primary care physicians. It provided loans on favorable terms to students who agreed to work as primary care doctors for 10 years after completing their medical degrees.

Medical schools that participate in the Primary Care Loan program are supposed to create a revolving loan fund and apply any earnings on the fund to increase the amount of money available for loans.

Schools are supposed to return money not used for loans every year, according to the U.S. Attorney. Jefferson, which includes Sidney Kimmel Medical College, returned $5.7 million in excess money in 2017.

Jefferson’s $2.7 million payment returns to the federal government investment gains that Jefferson kept for its own purposes outside the loan program, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services administers the program.

“When schools agree to participate in the Primary Care Loan program, they must carefully account for these federal funds to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used for public good,” said Maureen R. Dixon, special agent in charge for the HHS Office of Inspector General. “When a school wrongfully keeps these funds from the program, it prevents other recipients from using them to meet the primary care needs of the community.”

Separately, Jefferson is cutting about 1% of its workforce of more than 40,000 people this week as part of a bid to trim financial losses.

