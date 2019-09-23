Sarah at least doesn’t have to deal with the extremes of coprolalia, as her sister does. In that stereotypical form of Tourette syndrome, the person erupts into bouts of cursing and profanities. Still, tics like Sarah experiences are unpredictable, lawless — they follow no rules. So if you’re a student like she is, and one of your tics is a whistle that kind of sounds like a phone, you might find yourself getting into trouble with teachers who think you’re disrupting their class with your device, not with an involuntary disorder. Having a friend — and a sense of humor — can help.