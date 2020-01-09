On Thursday, the two-month-old infant and his parents were the stars at a press conference held on Penn Medicine’s campus in West Philadelphia. Benjamin is the first baby born as part of Penn’s 2-year-old uterus transplant study, led by obstetrician-gynecologist Kathleen O’Neill and transplant surgeon Paige Porrett. The plan is to do five transplants to see whether the experimental procedure — with its high costs and vocal critics — is practical for some of the estimated 500,000 U.S. women who are infertile because of a missing or nonfunctioning uterus.