Hospital of University of Pennsylvania cited for multiple safety issues at Cedar Ave facility in the second half of 2023

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania received one of the state’s most serious patient safety warnings after staff did not swiftly respond to an emergency in which a patient died at its Cedar Avenue facility in November.

HUP-Cedar Ave was separately cited for an “unacceptable delay” in emergency care later the same month after a patient waited four days for doctors to splint their broken wrist.

The incidents, first reported by The Inquirer in January, were among three times state inspectors visited the Philadelphia hospital to investigate potential safety violations between July and December.

Here are the publicly available details: