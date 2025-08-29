Skip to content
Penn Medicine reported a $247 million operating profit for the year that ended June 30

The University of Pennsylvania Health System had a roughly 2% operating margin in fiscal 2025. Management's long-term target is to get Penn back to the 4% margins it had before the pandemic.

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City is one of the University of Pennsylvania Health System's seven hospitals. The nonprofit reported a $247 million operating profit for the year ended June 30.
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City is one of the University of Pennsylvania Health System's seven hospitals. The nonprofit reported a $247 million operating profit for the year ended June 30.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System had a $247 million operating profit in the year ended June 30, the nonprofit told bond investors Friday.

The system’s 2.1% operating margin was about the same as the year before, excluding last year’s unusual gain from a federal drug settlement. An overall increase in expenses has reduced margins throughout healthcare since the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn’s target for the fiscal year that started July 1 is a 2.4% operating margin, with the longer-term goal of climbing back to 4%, the system’s chief financial officer Julia Puchtler said in an interview Friday.

That level of profit allows the health system to transfer about $200 million a year to Penn’s medical school for education and research — which it has continued doing despite lower profitability — and to invest in growth, Puchtler said.

Here are details on Penn’s fiscal 2025 financial results:

Revenue: The health system reported nearly $12 billion in revenue. That total increased 10% from $10.9 billion in fiscal 2024. A small part of the growth came from the acquisition of Doylestown Health at the beginning of April. That deal added about $120 million in revenue and the same amount of expenses in the three months that ended June 30, Puchtler said.

Expenses: The amount Penn spent on supplies and services jumped 16.6% last year. Some of that increase is from growth in chemotherapy for cancer patients, CAR-T treatments, and bone marrow transplants, Puchtler said. These are high-cost programs, but “there’s offset in the revenue to cover that, so it’s good growth,” she said.

Robotic surgery is a counter-example. It is increasingly common because it results in better outcomes for patients, Puchtler said, but doesn’t generate more revenue to offset that added cost.

Noteworthy: Penn’s cash reserves were enough to cover 186 days of expenses at the end of June without any new revenue. That was down from more than 190 a year ago, partly because of the Doylestown acquisition, according to Standard & Poor’s, a credit-rating agency. Puchtler said part of the proceeds from a $300 million bond sale in July added a few days of cash.

To add to its liquidity of more than $1 billion during a financially challenging time for the healthcare industry, Penn secured $300 million in short term borrowings in late August. That issuance of so-called commercial paper received S&P’s highest credit rating for that kind of debt, according to the ratings agency’s August 19 report.