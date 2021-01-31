Lisa Oney juggles her chemotherapy treatment bag on her right shoulder and three-month-old Jack O’Driscoll in her left arm while daughter Fiona O’Driscoll, 3, has a snack in the kitchen. Lisa was getting her chemotherapy treatment at her Souderton, Pa. home on Jan. 16, 2021. Penn Medicine has ramped up doing some forms of chemotherapy at home instead of in the hospital or in an infusion center.