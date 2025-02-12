Jonathan Epstein named permanent dean of UPenn’s Perelman School of Medicine, will also oversee the university’s health system

Jonathan A. Epstein was named permanent dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine this week, after holding the job on an interim basis since late 2023. As a university executive vice president, he will also oversee Penn’s large health system.

The appointment is effective March 1, pending approval by Penn’s board of trustees.

Before being tapped to replace J. Larry Jameson, who became interim president of the entire university, Epstein had been executive vice dean and chief scientific officer of the medical school.

“Dr. Epstein is an eminent physician-scientist, a visionary leader, and a dedicated institutional citizen who has played an integral role in shaping Penn Medicine’s excellence across research, education, and patient care,” Jameson said in a news release.

Epstein is a cardiologist and researcher who was hired at Penn in 1996 after completing two fellowships at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. In his role, he oversees 3,000 full-time faculty at Penn and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, with responsibilities that include research, medical education, and the treatment of patients.

“Leading Penn Medicine at such a critical time in the evolution of medicine and health care is a profound privilege,” Epstein said. “Penn is a place where scientific discovery, patient care, and education are seamlessly integrated.”

Epstein’s appointment came less than a week after the National Institutes of Health, the biggest source of money for medical and scientific research at Penn, announced its intention to sharply reduce funding for ancillary research costs.

Penn said the move would cost it $170.9 million during the remainder of this year. For the fiscal year starting July 1, Penn estimated that the change would cost it $240 million. However, a federal judge in Massachusetts temporarily blocked the move on Monday.