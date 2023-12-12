J. Larry Jameson has been named Penn’s interim president. Here’s what to know about him.

The University of Pennsylvania has appointed an interim president from within its ranks to lead the school, days after Liz Magill’s resignation.

J. Larry Jameson, executive vice president of Penn’s health system and its medical school dean, has officially been tapped for the position following rumblings that he was being considered for the job.

Jameson’s appointment comes amid the fallout over Magill’s widely-criticized testimony at a congressional hearing on antisemitism earlier this month. During the hearing, Magill said that it was “context-dependent” whether calls for Jewish genocide would violate Penn’s code of conduct.

In the wake of the fallout over that comment, both Magill and board chair Scott L. Bok resigned. Bok has been replaced in the interim by Julie Platt, who had served as the board’s vice chair.

Advertisement

“Penn is fortunate to have the benefit of Dr. Jameson’s experience and leadership during this time of transition,” Platt said in a statement.

Jameson, Penn’s longest serving current dean, will lead the university until a permanent president is named. Here is what you need to know about him:

A medical background

A native of Fort Benning, Ga., Jameson received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the University of North Carolina in 1976. He would go on to earn his medical degree and Ph.D. in biochemistry from the school in 1981.

Jameson completed his post-graduate medical training at Harvard University’s Massachusetts General Hospital. Following research and clinical fellowships at the school, he served as a professor of medicine and chief of endocrinology there, The Inquirer reported in 2010.

In 1993, he joined the staff at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, serving as chief of its endocrinology division before being named chair of the department of medicine in 2000. He continued to rise through the ranks at Northwestern, and in 2007 became vice president for medical affairs and dean of medicine.

A prominent molecular endocrinologist, Jameson has written more than 350 scientific articles and chapters, and serves as editor-in-chief of Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, according to his biography on Penn’s website.

Jameson’s move to Penn

In July 2011, Jameson took over as dean of the Perelman School of Medicine, as well as executive vice president of Penn Health. The move was announced in late 2010, with Jameson succeeding the retiring Arthur Rubenstein.

At the time of Jameson’s appointment to that role, then-president Amy Gutmann said he had “an unwavering ethical compass and a desire to broadly engage with the entire Penn community.” Jameson, meanwhile, said that Penn Medicine’s approach to integrating clinical, research, and educational programming “represents the future of academic medicine.”

He arrived in Philadelphia following a move from Winnetka, Ill., a suburban Chicago town, his wife, Michele, said in a 2013 interview with The Gardeners Garden Club. The couple has three children.

Jameson’s leadership at Penn

As dean of the medical school and executive vice president of Penn Health, Jameson has become known as a strong, thoughtful leader, sources told The Inquirer. He is involved in fundraising and managing faculty.

Earlier this year, when Penn joined Harvard, Stanford, and Columbia in leaving U.S. News & World Report’s medical school rankings, Jameson criticized the standings for relying too heavily on test scores.

“We strive to identify and attract students with a wide array of characteristics that predict promise,” Jameson wrote in a memo to faculty and students. “The careers of transformative physicians, scientists, and leaders reveal the importance of other personal qualities, including creativity, passion, resilience, and empathy.”

Additionally, under Jameson’s leadership, Penn’s medical school last year entered a partnership with historically Black colleges and universities in an effort to attract students from racial groups that are underrepresented in the medical field.

Today, Penn’s medical school and health system comprise the largest single unit at the university. With $11.1 billion in revenue, the enterprise accounted for more than three-quarters of the university’s total revenue of $14.4 billion last year.

In 2021, Jameson earned a base salary of $4.5 million, with $1.1 million in additional compensation, according to the most recent tax filings.

Staff writers Susan Snyder, Joseph N. DiStefano, Sarah Gantz, and Tom Avril contributed to this article.