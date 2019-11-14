The damage to Tritten’s heart valve occurred in childhood, the result of an untreated infection that progressed to rheumatic fever. She underwent open-heart surgery to replace the valve at age 18, but the replacement device started to fail much sooner than expected, just seven years later. The leaflets, which must open with every heartbeat to deliver oxygenated blood to the left ventricle, had become calcified and stuck together, and she was gasping for breath with the slightest exertion.