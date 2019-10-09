Jurney is also a founding member of Not One More Vet, an online support organization that started with 25 members about five years ago and has grown to over 20,000. One impetus was the 2014 suicide of Sophia Yin, a renowned animal behavior pioneer whose books are a staple in many veterinarians’ libraries. The group’s website has many resources, such as crisis phone numbers for vets in the United States and abroad, access to crisis intervention training, financial planning, and help for compassion fatigue. There are also aids to deal with cyberbullying, something an estimated one in five veterinarians will experience at some point in a career.