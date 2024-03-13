Virtua union with 1,700 nurses will take a second vote on rejected contract

Nurses at Virtua Health will reconsider their decision last week to reject a contract negotiated between their union and officials at the South Jersey-based hospital system, the union told nurses on Tuesday.

The second vote on the contract proposal is expected to take place on Thursday.

The contract would cover 1,700 nurses, most of whom work at Voorhees Hospital in Camden County and Marlton Hospital in Burlington County, the hospital said. The nurses are represented by JNESO, an AFL-CIO affiliate that represents roughly 5,000 nurses and health-care techs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Union representatives said turnout was low when members were asked to vote on the contract, which was rejected by a narrow margin. Only 305 nurses voted on March 4, and the contract was rejected by 11 votes, a representative for the union told members, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by The Inquirer.

If the nurses reject a contract again, it will bring the union closer to a strike.

» READ MORE: Virtua Health union of 1,700 nurses rejects contract offer

Virtua will continue to offer the current proposal until Friday, the health system said in an email to nurses last week. The note, one of two obtained by The Inquirer, asked nurses to reconsider the “very fair and generous contract offer” in another vote.

“At this time, Virtua is continuing to keep open its offer described in the Tentative Agreement, provided the members ratify the proposed contract on or before next Friday, March 15,” Rhonda Jordan, Virtua’s chief human resources officer, said in an email signed by the health system’s negotiation committee.

Virtua and JNESO declined to comment.

The union informally polled members who attended informational meetings on Tuesday about whether vote again on the contract. A majority agreed to a re-vote. But some pushed back, arguing that voting again was caving to pressure from hospital administrators, according to a recording of the meeting.

The nurses contract expired on Feb. 28. Bargaining for a new contract began in early January, according to the union.

The team bargaining on behalf of the nurses and Virtua Health administrators reached a tentative agreement at the end of February. However, the union’s general membership voted to reject the proposal on March 4.

This is a developing story that will be updated.