The new guide provides simple voting rules. People with cognitive impairment need to say they want to vote and they need to make their own choices. Sabatino said families can discuss politics earlier, but not during the voting. At that point, helpers can only read what’s on the ballot. They can say whether a candidate is Republican or Democratic if that’s on the ballot, but can’t describe political positions. If Mom always voted Republican, they can’t assume she’d do that again this year. She has to make the choice. If Dad only knows the presidential candidates, he doesn’t have to vote for state rep. If straight party voting is an option, he can pick that. The voter doesn’t have to be able to read. Rules on whether the voter must be able to sign the ballot vary by state, Sabatino said.