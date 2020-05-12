It’s tempting to think you can spot-train specific areas of the body, such as the belly. But, unfortunately, this just won’t work. To reveal a flat, svelte stomach, you must do it the old-fashioned way by eating a well-balanced diet, engaging in exercises that reduce overall body fat, and staying well-hydrated. Even then, there are no guarantees for a whittled middle, but it certainly gets you closer to your goal.