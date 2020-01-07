Do you need to winterize your workout? If you took a holiday hiatus from healthy habits, chances are you’re eager to start exercising, tackling toning goals, and shedding any unwanted weight.
But despite good intentions, the winter’s bleak, blustery backdrop can quickly put a chill on your motivation to move.
Getting excited for exercise can be challenging enough without the added obstacle of trekking through cold conditions. By eliminating a chilly commute to the gym, you save precious time, cut out costly facility fees, avoid driving in dangerous, wintry weather, and increase your likelihood of exercising.
To do this, you need only a small, clutter-free space, 20 minutes, and one budget-friendly toning tool: a resistance band. (I used Mokoss bands from Amazon but any similar product found online or at sporting goods stores will work.) Before you know it, you’ll be done with your training and snuggled up on the sofa.
Don’t leave your healthy habits out in the cold. Thaw out your freezer-burned muscles with the following winter-friendly workout:
Arctic abdominal row
- Start in a tabletop position with the middle of the band resting beneath your left hand. You want to have enough slack to pull the band back with your right hand, but not too much that it’s not a challenge.
- From here, move into a plank position, stacking your shoulders over your wrists. Maintain strong hips and a straight spine throughout. Grab the other end of the band with your right hand.
- Leading with your elbow, pull your right arm back, grazing your ribs, and stopping at your armpit. Squeeze your right shoulder blade then release your hand back down. After 10 reps switch sides.
Toning Tip: This exercise can be modified to a knee-dominant plank.
Seated sled back blitz
- Begin in a seated position on the floor with your legs extended straight out in front of your body.
- Using both hands, hold each end of the band and place it evenly in the middle of your feet.
- Sit tall with shoulders back and pull the band in a rowing motion until your hands reach your ribs. Your elbows should shoot straight back. Hold for two counts, opening your chest while tensing your shoulder blades and glutes. Continue for 10 reps.
Toning tip: For those with lower-back aches or flexibility limitations, bend your knees slightly.
Polar plunge lunge
- Standing with feet hip-width apart, position the band so it rests on your upper back along your shoulder blades. Hold each end of the band and rest your hands by your ribs.
- Take a step back with your right foot and lower your body into a lunge, keeping shoulders over hips, front knee over ankle, and back knee below hip. Extend your arms straight in front of your body.
- Once you feel balanced, smoothly and slowly open your arms until you feel a stretch in your chest and tension in your arms. Squeeze your shoulder blades for a count. Then move your arms back to the front of your body as you stand up to straighten your legs while keeping your feet in this fixed lunge position for eight reps. Once complete, alternate so the left foot is in front.
Toning tip: If balance is an issue, consider making this two separate exercises. The first being the stationary lunge pulses, followed by arm extensions from a standing position.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.