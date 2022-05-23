Are you spending too much money trying to stay in shape? Whether you’re splurging on a costly gym membership, expensive exercise equipment, or subscribing to the latest get-fit cardio craze, the price of working out can add up fast. But it doesn’t have to. With a little creativity, you can break a sweat without breaking the bank.

One of the easiest ways to make fitness free is by using common household staples that work just as well as pricey pieces, like a stair climber or chest press machine. And now that the weather is warmer, why not practice this helpful health hack from the comfort and convenience of your backyard? When your workout is only steps away and costs virtually nothing to perform, you’re far more likely to adhere to your fitness goals and enjoy the process.

Burn calories, not cash, with this total body backyard boot camp. You will need a resistance band for this routine, which can be purchased for under $10 online or at a nearby dollar store.

Tree tone up, part one

At shoulder height, loop your band securely around the trunk of a tree and firmly grip each end of the band. The band should be straight, without any slack.

With your weight in your heels, hinge back at the hips to lower into a squat. Hold for two counts then push through the heels to stand and pull the hands in toward the ribs. Squeeze the shoulder blades together then release and repeat 10 times.

Tree tone up, part two

Now stand with your back facing the tree, firmly holding each end of the band.

Take a step forward with the right foot to apply tension to the band and keep it taut. Pump the arms straight out and back in, 10 times. Avoid locking the elbows during extension.

Stair master

Use the stairs that lead to your deck, porch, or back door. Stand to the side of them with the left foot planted on a step and the right on a diagonal.

Simultaneously push through the left heel to step up and drive the right knee up toward the torso. Move quickly for 15 counts then switch sides.

Curb appeal

Using a curb or the same stairs as the exercise above, briskly tap the right then left foot against its surface. Pump the arms for momentum as you quickly alternate feet for 45-60 seconds. When complete, repeat this entire circuit two more times then go for a 20 minute walk and/or jog around your neighborhood.