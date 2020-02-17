Are your workouts well-rounded? When considering what constitutes a comprehensive exercise routine, it’s common to think primarily of cardio and weight training. And while these types of activities are essential for overall well-being, they don’t represent all the fitness factors necessary for a healthy and strong body.
Balance is a major building block of fitness. It’s necessary for moving safely and securely through daily activities such as walking, stair climbing, or even catching ourselves on a slick, slippery surface during inclement weather. It’s vital for preserving independence as we age, and during balance-altering life events like pregnancy. Since becoming pregnant, I’ve noticed the profound effect a slight shift in your body’s center of gravity can have on your balance and it’s given me a renewed sense of importance for stability strengthening exercises.
Your body is much like a tree, with limbs extending from the trunk. And just as wind resistance works to strengthen a tree’s roots, balance drills firm up our foundation and structural stability.
By bettering our balance, the risk for falls and injuries are greatly reduced. Yet still, it’s easy to forget about balance training, especially since most exercisers don’t know exactly how to improve it. If you are a gym-goer, chances are you’ve seen that inflated, circular, blue BOSU ball collecting dust in the dark corner of the fitness floor. The BOSU ball is a great toning tool for enhancing balance, but if you’ve never used this device, it can be intimidating at first. And if you don’t have access to a gym, it’s quite pricey to purchase for at-home use. To work around these deterrents, I’ve created a balance building workout that can be completed from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of your home. An added bonus: It’s free. All you need is a medium or large pillow that you don’t mind standing on.
These movements work best in socks or bare feet. Stand near a wall or sturdy surface for extra balance and support.
Stork Stance
- Begin by standing with both feet on the center of the pillow about hip-width apart.
- Slowly lift your right leg. Depending on your skill level, you can either hover it over the pillow’s surface or lift it higher until your knee is at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 10 seconds then practice on your left leg.
Bicep Balance
- Once you feel confident with standing on a single leg, grab a pair of light free weights to practice bicep curls.
- Resume the same position as the stork stance, keeping your foot near the center of the pillow. Elevate it and hold for 10 bicep curls. Practice on both legs. While developing bicep strength is valuable, the true goal here is to see how well your stabilizer muscles respond when incorporating movement on a single leg.
Squat Stabilizer
- Stand on the pillow with your feet hip-width apart. Your feet should be parallel and toes forward-facing.
- Hinge back at your hips and lower your body until your knees form a 90-degree angle. As you lower your body, extend both arms overhead. Keep your shoulders back, chest up, and gaze forward. Hold for 10 seconds then push through your heels to return to a standing position. Repeat five times, adding more reps as your balance builds.
By practicing stability strengthening moves, life is less likely to catch you off balance.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.