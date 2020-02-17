By bettering our balance, the risk for falls and injuries are greatly reduced. Yet still, it’s easy to forget about balance training, especially since most exercisers don’t know exactly how to improve it. If you are a gym-goer, chances are you’ve seen that inflated, circular, blue BOSU ball collecting dust in the dark corner of the fitness floor. The BOSU ball is a great toning tool for enhancing balance, but if you’ve never used this device, it can be intimidating at first. And if you don’t have access to a gym, it’s quite pricey to purchase for at-home use. To work around these deterrents, I’ve created a balance building workout that can be completed from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of your home. An added bonus: It’s free. All you need is a medium or large pillow that you don’t mind standing on.