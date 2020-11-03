Right above the lungs, you’ll find the heart pumping nutrient-rich blood to the muscles and vital organs, like the brain. This surge of blood to the brain not only improves your mood from the release of endorphins, but it also can offer some powerful protective properties against brain-related risks like stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s. Daily (or near-daily) exercise helps the heart become stronger, and better able to handle everyday activities. This explains why athletes tend to have a lower resting heart rate.