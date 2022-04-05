Spring is here, the time to put on your sneakers to walk, run, or bike for your favorite cause. Many outdoor charity events kick off in the spring, including cancer-related fundraising and awareness events. Organizers are hoping to rebound this year after the pandemic canceled some events and sent others to a virtual platform in 2020 and 2021.

“The spring is a time of renewal,” said Michael Neal, chief of organizational advancement for the American Cancer Society, from his home office in Erie. “The events are incredibly important because they raise money but also awareness and community engagement. Oftentimes it’s a fun way to do something in the fight against cancer that’s different than just writing a check. It’s a way for folks to feel tangibly connected.”

That connection, lost during the pandemic, is vital for survivors and their families. In its 18th year, the Sandy Sprint, Sandy Rollman Cancer Foundation’s largest fundraising event to fight ovarian cancer, is coming back.

“The event is giving the gift of connection to women and families affected by ovarian cancer,” said Robin Cohen, CEO and co-founder. “There’s nothing like the bond between two women with ovarian cancer or two families forever changed by the disease. You try to do your best with virtual events, but that connection is what’s missing.”

During the height of the pandemic, money continued to be raised without physical events, but charities took a hit. In 2019, ACS raised $710 million nationwide, with $276 million coming from special events, including walks, runs, and galas. In 2020, special event fundraising was cut in half, to $137 million. They rebounded some in 2021, bringing in $152 million from walk/run events.

The ACS’s goal this year is $643 million, with about a quarter from special events. Along with an in-person format, most events will offer a virtual option as well.

“When COVID hit, people wanted to stay engaged so we had to build a platform to keep them engaged virtually,” Neal said. “Keeping those folks connected to us while we couldn’t be together face to face was important for us to be better prepared for 2022.”

The pandemic presented even greater needs for families relying on help, but there was less money to go around. Cancer treatments themselves are among the factors that make people more vulnerable to COVID, yet also can decrease the immunity offered by vaccines, so patients often felt squeezed between less-than-optimal choices.

“The need for our support services was quadrupled because patients had to go in for treatments by themselves and didn’t know how to do things like get their groceries,” said Cohen. “The need for us increased but our fundraising completely halted.”

In 2019, the Sandy Sprint raised $300,000, just under a third of their overall $1 million from fundraising. In 2020, they earned $200,000 through a virtual event, helped in part by having very few expenses. In 2021, fundraising still was virtual but rebounded some, reaching $275,000.

“People realized we were always there for them and they were going to be there for us,” Cohen said. “The momentum now to be together in person is fun to watch.”

Run & Walk 4 Family & Friends with Cancer, a small, grassroots organization based in Voorhees, depends greatly on their walk, the 14th annual this year. Founded in 2008, Voorhees resident Lisa Forman and a few of her friends who were all touched by cancer in some way, wanted to reach out for support.

“We realized there was a need in the community for people going through cancer treatment who couldn’t work and couldn’t pay their bills,” said Gillian Moss-Cohen, past-chair of the organization. “They had rent, utilities, you name it.”

The organization typically raises between $50,000 and $60,000 each year between the walk and a game night. Proceeds are divided between a researcher they choose at the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine and a cancer patients’ assistance fund at the Samost Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Southern New Jersey. In 2020 and 2021, when both events were canceled, Moss-Cohen estimates they raised about half that amount.

As a small grassroots organization, getting the word out is their biggest challenge. “But, the best thing about being smaller is that all of the donations go to charity, except for some incidental expenses like printing and t-shirts,” she said.

In 2019, as expenses grew and revenues declined, Susan G. Komen changed their format from Race for the Cure, a 5K run, to the More than Pink Walk. Held virtually for the last two years, this year’s in-person event at Parx Casino in Bensalem will include 1-mile and 2.5-mile routes.

“We’ve found that the walk is more inclusive and you can go at any speed you want,” said Suzanne Corson, state executive director for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and West Virginia. “It’s also free to register and we’ve cut our expenses down tremendously meaning there’s more money for our mission. We restructured the organization during the pandemic, now providing direct patient services to people impacted by breast cancer, while also supporting research and advocacy outreach.”

In 2019, the Philadelphia walk raised about $800,000 with 9,500 participants, bringing in roughly 50% of its overall annual fundraising. The group’s goal this year is to raise $500,000 with 5,000 in-person walkers and others involved virtually.

The biggest loss during the pandemic was the one-on-one connection, Corson said. A Hope Village will be on site at the Mother’s Day event, where nurses can answer questions.

“It was difficult missing that education component and having to find other ways to connect with people to let them know they need to get screened, know their family history, be talking to their doctor, and telling them what resources there are in the community,” she said. “A lot of what we do is a form of patient navigation because people reach out to us when they or a family member or coworker has been diagnosed with breast cancer or needs to go back for another mammogram or diagnostic.”

Corson is optimistic for Komen’s future. “I say this with my fingers crossed and all my toes,” she joked. “It feels like, especially being at an outside venue, that we will be able to welcome people back and feel connected and together. That we’re all doing something for the greater good to help people in need.”