High intensity training is the major theme for these three days. Exercises are designed to target vital fitness factors such as building balance, endurance, and coordination, as well as improving bone and muscle density. To make the most of these workouts, perform exercises at a brisk pace with brief rest breaks in between (one or two minutes) to ensure your pulse is pumping and muscles are working hard. Since these are shorter workouts, you should be exerting energy from start to finish. But of course, remember to always listen to your body and take a longer break when necessary.