Beginner: Start on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor. Elevate your arms and legs so your knees are stacked over hips and arms extended up from shoulders. Protect your spine by keeping your core engaged and lower back pressed into the floor. Slowly lower your right arm down toward the floor, then return it to the starting stance. Repeat on each limb one at a time. That’s one repetition. Complete five reps.