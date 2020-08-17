Would you like to banish belly bloat? A puffy paunch can be downright difficult to deflate. Especially since there are a number of factors to blame such as overeating, food intolerances, hormonal changes, and constipation. But more often than not, reducing belly bloat is a much easier task than reducing belly fat. With the right mix of movements and lifestyle modifications, you can start to shrink your stomach as well as feel more comfortable and confident in your clothes.
To keep your belly blissful, you’ll need the three f’s: fiber, fluids, and fitness. This tummy-trimming trifecta is your best ally for fighting bloat. It should be a constant and consistent component in your daily health habits. Without these factors, the body cannot properly eliminate waste from the body, nor can it regulate the sources responsible for excess bloat.
It’s important to note, if you suffer from constant bloat you should consult your physician to rule out any underlying medical conditions.
Most Americans lack the proper daily dosage of fiber. The American Heart Association recommends around 38 grams each day for men and about 25 grams daily for women. Though this number can vary slightly based on age.
Fill up on fiber with the following foods:
- Fruits such as apples (with skin) and berries
- Dark, leafy, green vegetables like broccoli and brussels sprouts
- Whole grains like oatmeal, barley, brown rice, and whole wheat breads/pastas
- Legumes, nuts, and seeds
Also, try to steer clear of carbonated beverages, chewing gum, sodium-dense dishes, and sugar-free foods. These can produce extra gas in the abdomen that causes bloat.
When you’re bloated, the thought of consuming more fluids can seem counterproductive.
However, this is one of the best ways to flush out your system and to ensure you’re staying well-hydrated.
The key is to sip solely on water. While there are a ton of tempting refreshments out there, water is the most effective at minimizing bloat, particularly the kind caused by too much sodium in your diet. Plus, since you’ll be upping your fiber intake, it’s important to hike up your hydration to prevent constipation from these binding foods.
Physical activity helps improve circulation, which aids in digestive health. To get things moving, try these four bloat-blasting exercises. For best results, repeat this circuit three times.
Russian Twist: Start in a seated position with hips and knees bent, and torso leaning back at a 45-degree angle. Keep your back straight, shoulders back, and neck relaxed as you twist your torso slowly to the right then to the left. Your body weight should be resting in your glutes. Continue rotating from side to side for 20 reps.
Superman: Begin on your stomach with arms extended straight overhead. Using your back and glute strength, lift your head, torso, arms, and legs off the floor. Hold for two counts then lower back down. Repeat 15 times.
High Knees: Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Briskly drive your knees, one at a time, up toward your torso. Avoid hunching forward. Repeat 10 times.
Seal Jacks: Start in a wide stance and extend your arms out at shoulder height. Simultaneously jump your feet and hands together. Now jump back out to the starting position. Quickly jump in and out for 30 reps.
March in Place: Pump your arms and legs. Try to get your knees high while swinging your arms in a controlled, energetic manner. Continue for 30 seconds.
With the right tools, beating belly bloat is a battle you can win.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.