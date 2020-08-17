Would you like to banish belly bloat? A puffy paunch can be downright difficult to deflate. Especially since there are a number of factors to blame such as overeating, food intolerances, hormonal changes, and constipation. But more often than not, reducing belly bloat is a much easier task than reducing belly fat. With the right mix of movements and lifestyle modifications, you can start to shrink your stomach as well as feel more comfortable and confident in your clothes.