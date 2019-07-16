Would you like to become a stronger swimmer? Whether you want to crush calories, mold muscles, enhance endurance, boost your overall health, or protect stiff joints, swimming is an exercise that everyone can dive into.
When comparing the physical benefits of aquatic-based aerobics to other strength and conditioning alternatives, like running or plyometrics, swimming is laps ahead of the competition. Unlike high-impact exercises that cause joints to sustain stress from repetitive, risky movements, water workouts add buoyancy to the body, which helps protect and preserve fragile joints.
With the summer season in full swing, now is the perfect time to sharpen your stroke and channel your inner Aquaman. The following fitness moves will prepare and perk up the muscles necessary to be a stronger, more skillful swimmer:
Swimmers
- Begin in a prone position with your arms and legs extended.
- Use your back and core to pull your head, chest, right leg, and left arm up from the floor — essentially mimicking a dryland swimming stroke. Hold for two counts then lower your limbs to the floor.
- Now shift your pose by elevating your left leg and right arm. Continue switching sides for 30 seconds.
Side plank rotation
- Start on your left side, with your shoulder aligned over your elbow and legs stacked.
- Using your core strength, push through your forearm and hips to elevate your body until it forms a straight line from your head through your feet.
- In a controlled swinging motion, tuck your right arm through the hollow opening under your torso, then rotate it up toward the sky. Allow your gaze to follow your arm as it moves. Repeat 10 times then switch to the right side.
Shoulder taps
- Start in a high plank position with your shoulders aligned over your hands.
- Lift your left hand off the floor and tap your right shoulder.
- Now use your right hand to touch your left shoulder. When performing this exercise, keep your hips as steady as possible. Your body should remain totally still while your arms are working. Continue this sequence for 20 total taps.
Windshield wipers
- From a supine position, push your lower back into the floor as you lift your legs into a 90-degree bend at the hips. Keep your knees slightly bent, legs pressed together, and extend your arms out to the sides for support.
- Keep your shoulders in place as you slowly rotate your hips to the right, lowering your legs toward the floor.
- Use your core muscles to control your movement as you bring your legs back to center, then to the left side. Repeat this tummy-twisting exercise for 20 reps.
Make a splash this summer by swimming yourself to a stronger you.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.