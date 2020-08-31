Is faulty form fouling up your core training? We know exercise is essential for staying fit, healthy, and independent. But what many don’t realize is how often exercises are performed incorrectly. Poor form is a dangerous body-building blunder, and it’s particularly common during popular abdominal activities like sit-ups, crunches, and planks. Anytime there is a minor miscalculation in how these stomach strengthening movements are executed, the safety of the spine and neck are compromised.
Whether you’re just embarking on your health and wellness journey, or have been performing these fitness favorites forever, it’s always a good idea to brush up on your form. By taking a few minutes to check your alignment and positioning now, you can prevent years of pain in the future.
Secure your core with with the following form checklist:
Sit-ups. An exercise that’s been around for ages, the sit-up has often been the go-to move for molding the midsection. And while sit-ups will target the tummy, they only work when done accurately.
The core muscles are often one of the weaker spots in the body. So it only makes sense that when performing a sit-up, we tend to compensate by tugging at the neck and head rather than engaging the abs to lift the torso. The stomach is the only location where soreness should occur after performing sit-ups. So if you’re feeling tightness in your neck, that’s a good indication that your form is faulty.
Here’s how to perform a safe sit-up:
- Begin on your back on a carpeted surface or mat.
- Bend your knees and firmly plant your feet on the floor throughout your repetitions. Either cross your arms across your chest or bring them behind your head so your fingers are lightly grazing your ears. Your chin is neutral, neck is relaxed, and shoulder blades in contact with the floor.
- Inhale and on the exhale, use your core muscles to slowly lift your entire torso off the floor and up toward your thighs. On the inhale, return your torso to the floor.
Crunches. The sit-up and the crunch may be part of the same fitness family, but there is one specific feature that differentiates them — crunches only work the abs, not the stabilizer muscles in the legs and lower back. So if your goal is to solely isolate the abdominal muscles, this is a good exercise for you.
- Start from the same position used for the sit-up.
- Inhale and on the exhale, use your abdominal muscles to lift your shoulders off of the floor. On the lowering phase inhale to return your upper body slowly back down.
Planks. When comparing the plank to the sit-up and the crunch, the plank is a far superior exercise due to its ability to engage not only the abdominal area but also the major muscle groups located within the back, chest, and pelvis. Another fun fact about the plank is that there are multiple modifications to make it more manageable for beginners or to increase the challenge for advanced exercisers.
For this isometric activity to be beneficial, alignment is key.
- Begin by distributing your weight evenly between your forearms and toes.
- Your shoulders should be stacked over your elbows, spine straight, and neck neutral. Avoid dipping or hiking your hips, or letting your head droop.
The foundation of a successful workout starts with your form.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.