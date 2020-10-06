Is an injury hurting your workout goals? If you’ve been sidelined by a broken bone or a torn muscle, you know just how long and frustrating the healing process can be. And sometimes it can feel like your body is never quite the same following these traumas. This is sometimes due to the physical adjustments the body had to make to compensate for the injured, weaker areas. Over time, these slight shifts in positioning can cause a damaging domino effect that impacts the surrounding muscles and joints.