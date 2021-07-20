Do you want to boost your bone health? Your skeletal system is composed of 206 bones designed to enable mobility, give the body its shape, protect organs, make blood, and store minerals.

As the body matures, bones begin to lose their density and become thinner. When bones are brittle, there is a greater risk for fractures or breaks. And while this danger is more prevalent in women, as hormonal changes during menopause negatively impact bone density, men also are affected by age-related bone loss. That’s why prevention measures must be taken to fortify and preserve bone health.

Fortunately, exercise can help win the battle over bone loss. During weight-bearing exercises like walking, or resistance exercises like weightlifting, bone tissue responds by becoming stronger and denser. And if you have bone-related conditions like osteopenia or osteoporosis, exercise can help stabilize and prevent further bone loss.

Buff up your bones with the following fitness routine. You will need a looped resistance band and a long resistance band with handles for this workout. If you don’t have a band, you can still perform these movements with a set of free weights. For best results, practice this routine three times a week in addition to cardio for 30 minutes, five day a week.

As a precaution, if you are new to exercising or have a high risk of bone fracture, consult your physician prior to practicing this routine.

Repeat this entire circuit two times then go for a 20 to 30-minute walk.

Seated Pullbacks

Start in a seated position with your knees slightly bent. Wrap the center of the band around the soles of your feet so the length of the band is even on both sides.

Hold each end, keeping your shoulders back, and core muscles engaged. Pull the band back until your hands are in line with your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades. Release and repeat 12-15 times.

Shoulder Press

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the band so there is equal length on both sides. Bring your hands up to shoulder-height with palms facing out and elbows tucked close to ribs.

With your weight in your heels, hinge back at your hips to lower into a squat.

Simultaneously push through your heels to stand and extend your hands overhead. Avoid arching your back, keeping shoulders stacked over hips. Lower your arms back down to your shoulders and repeat this sequence 10 times.

Biceps Curl

Stay in the same hip-width apart stance with your hands at the sides of your body.

Keep your elbows tucked close to your ribs as you pull each end of the band up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps for two counts then slowly lower at half speed from the lifting phase. Continue for 10-12 counts.

Lateral Squat Walk

Grab your looped resistance band and sit down to step each leg into it, resting the band right above your knees.

Stand and separate your legs so there is slight tension on the band. Your feet should be parallel and toes forward-facing.

With your weight in your heels, hinge back at your hips into a partial squat, keeping your shoulders back and gaze forward. Step laterally with your left leg then bring your right leg in, keeping tension on the band as you walk. It is important to check your feet during this exercise. The leading foot will want to turn out to the side as you walk but focus on keeping them parallel and forward-facing throughout. Walk for 10 slow, steady steps to the left followed by 10 to the right.

Other weight-bearing exercises include:

Dancing

Elliptical training

Stair-climbing

Cleaning your house

Make no bones about it, a strong skeletal system is essential for longevity and independence as you age.

Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.