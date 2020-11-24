Diagonal chop. Clasp your hands together to form a fist. Hinge back at your hips to lower into a squat, with your body weight in your heels. Bring your hands to the left side of your legs and adjust your feet so your toes point in that direction. Push through the balls of your feet and pivot them as you simultaneously rotate your upper body swinging your arms up to the right. That’s one rep. Quickly repeat this controlled back-and-forth swing 10 times then repeat on the opposite side.