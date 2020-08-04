Is your body well-balanced? Without realizing it, we tend to work one side of the body harder than the other. Whether you are right-handed or left-handed, the side you engage more frequently will be stronger. It’s likely you won’t notice the effects of these behaviors until performing a single-sided activity, such as swinging a tennis racquet or brushing your teeth, with your less dominant hand. And while playing favorites is a natural tendency, over time these seemingly innocent habits can cause imbalances throughout the skeletal system which can result in chronic pain or injury.