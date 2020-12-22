From a supine position, bend your knees to plant your feet firmly on the floor. Bend at your elbows and let your fingertips graze your ears. Using your abdominal muscles, pull your torso up off the ground until your body forms a V shape. Hold at the top for a count then slowly lower back down. Avoid pulling at the back of your head as this will place dangerous pressure on your neck. To lighten the load, try keeping your feet elevated as you go.