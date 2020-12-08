Referrals. One of the best ways to find your next personal trainer is through word of mouth. Chances are there’s someone in your circle of family, friends or coworkers who works, or has worked, with a trainer they like and respect. Or, if you are a member of a gym that’s temporarily closed, browse its website for a list of employed trainers along with their resumes. If someone stands out to you, connect with them and ask if they’re able to accommodate virtual training or create an exercise program that can be completed from home.