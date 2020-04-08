Since we will be staying safely indoors until further notice, it’s worth taking this time to focus on exercises that you may normally miss, such as those that increase flexibility. When stuck at home, it’s natural to be more sedentary, but this can lead to restricted joint mobility and muscular imbalances. So if you suffer from sore, stiff muscles, have difficulty moving without moaning, can’t touch your toes, or simply feel fatigued, this is your body’s way of alerting you it needs to loosen up.